Tragic end to search for missing man

The search for Mihai Robert-Salajanu has come to a sad end, with search crews finding him dead just outside Carrathool.
Mr Salajanu was last seen hiring a vehicle in Queensland on May 16, and while the vehicle was found damaged on Murrumbidgee River Road in Carrathool four days later, there was no sign of Mr Salajanu.
Police and SES volunteers launched a concerted effort to find Mr Salajanu on July 23, searching around Carrathool and the site of the accident, in what was to be a three-day search.
Mr Salajanu is thought to have suffered from paranoia and potentially schizophrenia that could have played a role in his disappearance.
Inspector Jason Dunn said that Mr Salajanu was presumed to be dead if he was still in the area, and that was later sadly confirmed.
"All proof of life checks that have been conducted since have comeback negative. There have been no signs of mobile phone or bank account usage since May 20," he said.
Around 30 volunteers gathered in Carrathool to search for any sign of Mr Salajanu, coming from as far as Young, Barham and Hume to lend help while local services also attended.
Inspector Dunn said he was pleased with the response from emergency services after the call went out.
UPDATE - 3.39PM, JULY 23
Police have called off the search. It's believed that they may have located Mr Salajanu.
UPDATE - 5.52PM, JULY 23
The Area News have confirmed that police and SES volunteers found Mr Salajanu dead near Carrathool on July 23.
It's believed that he died of exposure.
