Long wait between games as improved second half sees Hanwood take points

Hanwood has picked up an important win in the Leonard Cup after picking up the three points from their clash with Henwood Park.
It wasn't the smoothest start for the Hanwood side as a mistake at the back proved costly as Elizabeth Dumpleton was able to pinch the ball from the Hanwood defenders and put the ball past Maree Cirillo to give the Henwood side a 1-0 lead.
It was shortlived as six minutes later, Sophia Zappala was able to get in behind the Henwood Park defence before cutting the ball back for Airlee Savage, who scored her first of the day.
Kandice Bertoldo was able to give her side the lead after heading home a Johane Oberholzer corner but once again the lead didn't last long with Bree Lyon equalising to send the sides into halftime level at 2-all.
Knowing that the two goals were conceded off the back of his side's mistakes, coach Anthony Zuccato told his side they needed to pick the better options.
"We were turning the ball over a bit too easily on those two goals," he said.
"When we were able to find our players and a bit of space the girls started to pass the ball around really well.
"We just needed to be first to the ball and not give it to our teammates when they are in a worse position. Have to look for the better option and give their teammates chances to get to the ball when no one is going to be right on them."
After Hanwood had the better of the possession during the opening 20 minutes of the second half, Bertoldo was able to use the sun to her advantage with a looping shot lost by the Henwood Park keeper giving the home side the lead.
The hosts were able to run away with the game from there as Airlee Savage scored three goals in the final 15 minutes, to bring her total for the day to four and see Hanwood walk away with the 6-2 victory.
It will now be a long wait for the next clash for the second-placed side.
After having the general bye a week ago, the Hanwood side will now have to wait another fortnight before they take to the field again.
Zuccato is choosing to look at it positively.
"The good thing about it is that we get a good run into finals," he said.
"I'd much rather do it now than doing it right before finals, so it's probably bittersweet in a way."
The break comes at a good time as well for injuries to the side, with Oberholzer coming from the field with a hamstring injury while Maria Vitucci rolled her ankle.
Meanwhile, cross-town rivals Yoogali FC were able to put Junee to the sword at Yellow Tail Park.
While it was the Jaguars who were able to score first after nine minutes, an own goal from the Junee side leveled the score soon after.
Elizabeth Romeo gave Yoogali the lead before a red card to Junee gave them the numerical advantage.
Romeo completed a first-half hat-trick while Kathleen Perre, Emma Fattore and Melissa Baquero saw Yoogali FC leading 7-1 at the break.
While the scoring slowed in the second half, Fattore added a second while Selina Gatto added another as they walked away with a 9-1 win.
