Blacks put CSU to the sword as they move to 11 games undefeated

The undefeated regular season is now just one week away from completion for the Griffith Blacks' women's side after they piled on the points against CSU at Exies Oval.
The home side has been the form side of the competition this season, with few sides able to get close to them. CSU was another who wasn't able to match the power from the Griffith side.
Megan Lonsdale was able to continue her strong debut season with the first of the afternoon and was followed over quickly by Lele Katoa, the returning Neda Amiatu and Amelia Makea followed her over to push the Blacks into a strong position.
Amiatu and Lonsdale finished the day with hat-tricks, while Rose Forner and Unaisi Buadromo saw the Blacks come away with a 60-0 victory.
The Blacks have made it 11 straight wins and will look to end the regular season the way it started when they make the trip down to the border to take on Albury.
In round one, the Blacks came away with a 72-0 win.
