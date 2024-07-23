Hughes scores hat-trick as Roosters pile on points to keep finals hopes alive

DPC Roosters have kept their finals hopes alive in Group 20 League Tag after coming away with a 52-0 over Yanco Wamoon in Narrandera
The Hawks headed to Narrandera for the clash with the Roosters as part of the agreement to have Narrandera playing in the under-16s competition and were hoping the change of scenery would bring their first points of the season.
The Roosters had other ideas as they got the scoring underway when Madelyn King ran the ball on the final tag and was able to send Tamsin Hughes over for her first of the afternoon.
Olivia Whelan and Molly Bryant were able to push the lead out further while it would be four straight when Haylee Bellato found her way over.
Ellen Frost and Alani Stewart continued the point scoring for the Roosters while Hughes added a second to make it 36-0 at the break.
The Hawks were able to stem the flow of points in the second half and avoided being mercy-ruled as Katelyn Quinn and Abbey O'Grady scored either side of Hughes' third for the day, and the Roosters walked away with the 52-point win.
Meanwhile, cross-town rivals Leeton were able to maintain their gap at the top of the League Tag standings after a 32-6 win in Hay.
Jamie Taylor scored a double for the Greens, while one each to Jaida-Lee Lyons, Jessica Curran, Makayla Bradshaw and Scarlett Wallace helped Leeton stay two points clear of Yenda.
In the surprise of the weekend, West Wyalong was able to come away with a 50-4 win over the Black and Whites.
Ava Lemon continued her impressive form with a first-half hat-trick, with Emma Bayley and Laura Harland scoring one each in the first half to see the Mallee Chicks leading 26-0 at the break.
Lemon scored her fourth early in the second half before Shemeikah Monaghan pulled a try back for the Black and Whites.
Caitlin Kelly, Janae Downey and Charlee Jones found their way over to put the game to bed and see the West Wyalong side condemn the Black and Whites to one of their heaviest defeats in recent memory.
In the final game, Waratahs were able to come away with an 18-16 win over TLU Sharks thanks to a double to Jessica Carusi.
