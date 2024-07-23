"The standard you walk past is the standard you accept" club on front foot after abuse

West Wyalong has wasted no time getting on the front foot and dealing with an unsavoury incident that occurred during the Mallee Men's clash with the Black and Whites at Ron Crowe Oval.
During the reserve grade clash, it has been alleged that there was a racial comment made by the crowd and directed at the Black and White players in a game where the Mallee Men came away with a 28-18 victory.
The Mallee Men put out a statement on Monday evening saying that the incident will be dealt with as a priority, saying, "The standard you walk past is the standard you accept".
"An incident of this magnitude or any incidents will not be accepted by our club," the club statement said.
"We commend the officials and spectators who brought the incident to our attention and thank the Black and Whites players and committee members for their support in dealing with the matter.
"While we love the passion and support from spectators, the NRL's Spectator Code of Conduct has been set in place to protect players and officials from discrimination, verbal abuse and harassment and yesterday (Sunday) the Code of Conduct was broken.
"We will always stand with officials and players (our players and away players), and support them fully for them to be able to do what we love the most, play footy."
After the emergency meeting on Monday to discuss the findings, with the help of Group 20 and NSWRL, the spectator was handed a Code of Conduct breach notice and will appear before a panel to determine the ban.
From there the club will adjudicate the penalty once the matter has been finalised by the Code of Conduct panel.
"Again we cannot apologise enough to the Black and Whites for this incident," the club said.
"We are embarrassed and disappointed that this has happened and that one of our spectators is at fault."
