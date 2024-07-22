Time is running out to update your details for council elections

Voters are being encouraged to check their enrolment details to make sure they are ready to vote in the September local government elections.
Voters have until Monday, August 5 to renew their details. The electoral role cannot be updated after 6pm on August 5.
Acting NSW Electoral Commissioner Matt Phillips said voters need to attend a polling place within their Local Government Area (LGA) or within their ward on election day.
"If you've moved recently or aren't enrolled to vote where you currently live, update your details now so you can vote at a polling place near you on 14 September," he said.
"You cannot vote outside your Local Government Area at local council elections, so it's important your details on the electoral roll are correct."
He said it was compulsory for anyone aged 18 and over to vote.
"All you need to enrol is a driver's licence or similar identification document or you can have someone who is already enrolled confirm your identity," he said.
"NSW can be proud of its 99 per cent enrolment rate but if your details change, you must update them on the electoral roll.
"I encourage anyone who has moved recently to put updating your electoral roll details on the top of your to-do list."
Click here to find out how to update your details.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.