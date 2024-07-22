Hay man charged with driving under use of drugs

A 36-year-old man has been charged after allegedly driving while on amphetamines, after police followed the car off-road.
At around 11.40pm on July 19, police were patrolling Pine Street when they attempted to pull over along on Brunker Street. When the car ignored the request, police followed it onto the Cobb Highway until it left the road entirely onto a grass field towards Lang Street.
Unfortunately for the driver, a barrier blocked the car from continuing onto Lang Street and he was caught. Police approached the car, finding the driver's seat empty and a man crouched in the back seat.
The man was arrested and taken back to Hay Police Station, after police found an ice pipe during a search.
While a breath test returned a negative result, checks showed that the man was allegedly driving on a disqualified licence and a later drug test returned a positive reading of amphetamines and cannabis. A search of the man's belongings also revealed a small bag with 0.45 grams of a crystalline substance.
The man has been charged with driving while disqualified, possession of prohibited drugs, failure to stop when directed and having a knife in public. He was granted conditional bail and will appear before Hay Local Court on August 5.
Another ute driver was in trouble just a few days later.
A 27-year-old Griffith man lost his licence after allegedly driving while drunk.
Around 10.30pm on July 20, police pulled over a Toyota Hilux on Banna Avenue for a breath test and a licence check.
While the licence check went well, the breath test returned a positive reading and the man was taken to Griffith Police Station for a full test. The test returned a mid-range reading of 0.106, leading to an instant licence suspension and a court attendance notice.
