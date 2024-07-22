Town's fourth home destroyed by fire in less than a month

Yet another home has been destroyed by fire in a southern Riverina town, the fourth to go up in flames in the matter of weeks.
Firefighters promptly responded to several calls to triple zero of a large amount of smoke issuing from a home on Maher Street, Deniliquin, about 10.35am on Monday.
About 16 firefighters from Fire and Rescue NSW descended on the home alongside RFS crews as fire tore through.
Fire and Rescue NSW Riverina zone commander Superintendent Stewart Alexander said firefighters could see a large amount of smoke coming from the residence on their way to the scene.
"Our biggest concern was that people may have been in the home, but they have all been accounted for," he said.
The structure was severely damaged and no injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire has not yet been determined, but Superintendent Alexander it is a timely reminder for residents to ensure they have working fire alarms all year around, but particularly during the colder months.
Investigations are under way.
It is the fourth house fire and fifth structure fire in the township in four weeks with more than 10 people evacuated from the Deniliquin Bowling Club on Crispe Street about 1.10pm on June 21 following reports of a fire.
Two homes were then destroyed by fire on Edwardes Street on Saturday, July 6, and another on Burton Street 10 days later.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.