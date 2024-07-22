Largest off-grid chicken farm in Australia runs entirely on solar

Just 90 minutes out of Griffith sits Australia's largest off-grid chicken farm, running entirely off solar and renewable energies.
The Agright Meriki farm has gone online, with six staff houses and a whopping 40 barns full of chickens entirely powered by solar energy - without the grid even being connected as a backup.
The project comes from Smart Commercial Solar along with Agright, as a test of renewable energy in agriculture and sustainability.
CEO of Agright Daniel Bryant explained that the grand experiment had come about as a result of the poor grid in regional NSW, as well as proving that large-scale poultry can be sustainable.
"The objectives were to provide a fully renewable, powered chicken farm ... one of the important points was that this part of NSW doesn't have a very strong grid," he said.
Chicken meat already produces ten times fewer emissions than beef, and the addition of renewable energy is hoped to reduce the carbon footprint of the farm even further.
The farm does have six diesel generators acting as an emergency backup, but they haven't been needed yet.
"Not only is it a landmark in terms of its capability, but it also shows that operating in remote Australia is no longer a barrier for businesses," said Huon Hoogesteger, managing director of Smart Commercial Solar.
Mr Bryant explained that there were plans to build another poultry farm and connect the two, diverting power from one to another in order to keep both sustainable without building another solar farm.
"We're in the process of constructing anther farm, nine kilometres down the road. The intention is to put a grid connection in to both farms," he said.
"Basically selling power down to the new farm. That means we don't have to establish another large-scale solar battery installation, we can use the same one for both."
