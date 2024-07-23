The Area News
Murrumbidgee Mavericks debut season won't include spot in play-offs

July 23 2024 - 10:00am
The Murrumbidgee Mavericks' debut season in the Waratah State League will not include play-off action after they suffered two defeats on their road trip to Minto on the weekend.

