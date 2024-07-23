Murrumbidgee Mavericks debut season won't include spot in play-offs

The Murrumbidgee Mavericks' debut season in the Waratah State League will not include play-off action after they suffered two defeats on their road trip to Minto on the weekend.
The highlight fixture of the July 20 and 21 weekend was a shoot out against play-off contenders Port Macquarie on Sunday.
Needing a win to keep pace with their play-off rivals, the Dolphins had all that they could handle in the plucky Mavs, with Murrumbidgee leading until the mid-way point of the final quarter before their shooting percentage deserted them, going down 72-84.
Coach Josh Clyne was well pleased with the even team display despite the loss.
Young stars Georgia McCormack (26 points, seven rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block) and Amelia Irvin (18 points, 14 rebounds, three assists and one block) producing excellent performances.
Maddy Routley (13 points, 10 rebounds, six assists and three steals) was also prominent despite playing under the duress of a foot injury.
Earlier in the weekend on Saturday July 20, Murrumbidgee fell to a 40-83 defeat at the hands of the highly-credentialed Coffs Harbour outfit.
A bright opening from the Mavs gave way to a Suns onslaught and, despite winning the final quarter, the Mavericks were condemned to a 43-point defeat.
Georgia McCormack (13 points, three rebounds, one steal, one block) and Amelia Irvin (seven points, 11 rebounds, three assists, one steal and two blocks) again performed notably in the loss.
The Mavericks end their season on the road this weekend on Saturday, July 27 when they take on the Central Coast Waves at Niagara Park Stadium.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.