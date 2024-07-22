First time surgery 'makes a difference' to patient's cancer treatment

Previously when Riverina endometrial cancer patients were diagnosed and required surgery they would be shipped off elsewhere in the country ... not anymore.
In a first for the region, an endometrial cancer treatment option is now available at Calvary Riverina Hospital, when clinically appropriate.
Specialist obstetrician and gynaecologist Dr Marlene Bothma performed a laparoscopic hysterectomy with ICG fluorescence mapping and sentinel node mapping on a local patient, who is showing great signs of recovery weeks on.
Dr Bothma said it was not a groundbreaking brand new surgery it is just the first time it has been performed in the Riverina, normally only offered in cancer centres, including Sydney, Melbourne and Canberra.
"This is [the surgery] the patient would have had if she had gone to Sydney," she said.
"But the benefit is that she didn't have to travel, she felt comfortable ... she knows the doctors, the nurses.
"I think that just helped with recovery."
It was two weeks from diagnosis of the patient - who wants to remain anonymous - and the surgery.
In the past, when an endometrial cancer patient required a more definitive surgery, they were transferred to one of the bigger cancer centres to have a hysterectomy done by a gynaecological oncologist.
"With this specific patient, we brought the gynae oncologist, who I have a very good relationship with ... into Calvary ... and we could offer that procedure for her locally," said Dr Bothma
"So it means that she has a major surgery, that is usually done in a bigger centres by more specialised gynae oncologists, in her local area."
Dr Bothma said being able to provide such care to local women when clinically appropriate would help improve the patient journey and outcomes.
Gynaecological oncologist associate professor Dr Ramanand Athavale flew to Wagga from Sydney to perform the surgery alongside Dr Bothma.
"Dr Athavale has worked with Calvary Riverina a number of times," Dr Bothma said.
"It was exciting for the staff to be involved in a surgical first for our region and to work together to ensure the patient received the care they needed locally."
A laparoscopic hysterectomy for endometrial cancer takes two to three hours, depending upon complexity, and requires specialised equipment.
In this case it wasn't a typical hysterectomy.
ICG-Enhanced Fluorescence-guided sentinel lymph node (SLN) mapping was used during the surgery, which allows surgeons to determine exactly where the cancer has spread.
"We use this specific dye that we inject inside the tumour and then when we do the operation laparoscopically, it shows us the lymph nodes to where that cancer is most likely draining to," said Dr Bothma.
"It makes our job a little bit easier to identify these nodes and then we can remove them and we can beat a predictor outcome."
A diagnosis like endometrial cancer is life changing for a person and when this patient found out she would be receiving her care locally, she was relieved.
"On a personal level, having surgery locally made me feel much more comfortable," she said.
"I was less concerned about financial strain, but emotionally it made a big difference because I knew that I wasn't far away from home.
"This meant that my husband and kids were always close by and if I needed them or any other family members to be there for me, they could."
The patient said she felt overwhelmed when she received diagnosis.
"But the professionalism and care that the whole medical team has provided me with has made this journey that I'm on so much easier to experience," she said.
"From Dr Athavale and Dr Bothma, who kept me very well informed and tried to keep my spirits high during this whole process, to the care I received at Calvary post-surgery - everything has been amazing.
"The nurses, the physios and even the staff who brought the meals around went out of their way to make me feel supported and cared for."
Dr Bothma recently saw the patient for a post operative appointment and said she was doing really well and will soon begin radiation therapy.
"This just goes to show that you can have a diagnosis, which is very overwhelming and very confronting, but you can be managed quite quickly, efficiently at the same standard that you would have had in the cities, but with all of these other benefits that are not just medical," Dr Bothma said.
"I think if you look at a patient holistically ... from a financial, emotional, physical, all points of view really ... we need to try and help patients in all those areas, not just medically.
"It's not just about the surgery, it's about how you can help the mental well-being and how you can support the families, we can have the conversations with the families and I feel like everyone feels more involved, and then the process is more manageable."
"It's great for the person who it had made the most difference for and I think we felt really good afterwards that we made that difference."
Dr Bothma said the staff were excited to be part of the team and the process.
"You don't always get exposed to new technology and new equipment and advanced surgeries in regional areas, so it really boosted the staff morale," she said.
"I know that the theatre nurses and everyone, they were really impressed.
"I think if you have a motivated team, and that's what we had ... the idea to see if we can offer it for her locally
Although a sub-specialist gynaecological oncologist is required to perform the surgery like Dr Athavale, the surgery won't be a one off, with the second procedure already completed.
"To get that first one off the ground took a bit of effort and organisation," Dr Bothma said.
"But as soon as you've done one, and everyone sees the benefit ... if we can offer that on an ongoing basis, that would just be fantastic."
