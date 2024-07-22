Cold weather doesn't hurt Lighting up the Lane celebration

It was a cold, damp morning on Saturday, July 20 - but concerns that the wet weather might put a damper on the Lighting up the Lane celebration were unfounded as plenty still put on their beanies and warmest coats to enjoy the street party.
The centrepiece of the Banna Lane Festival set up the plaza in Kooyoo Street with food stalls offering warm dinners and meals and plenty of musicians bringing the entertainment, while the beautiful murals along Banna Lane were lit up with spotlights for all to enjoy.
Some of the performers from Zana Aerial Dance Academy even strolled the plaza, performing with lit-up wings or light shows and enjoying photo opportunities with Griffith's families.
Heather and Tanya Shaw were thrilled to come out once again for the festival, while radio station Hit 99.7 hosted children's games in the plaza alongside the stage for local musicians.
Organiser Carrah Lymer said that she was thrilled with the response from the community, especially the businesses along the lane that lend in-kind support for the festival - whether it be offering up a wall to an artist or simply providing power on the night.
"It's gone really well, even though it was a bit concerning with the weather keeping people away ... we're really pleased that people came out," she said.
"I just want to thank everyone who supports us year-in and year-out - from our general sponsors and then all the businesses on the lane who help us connect to their power. It's all these little things that make a big difference, it's a team effort."
She said that in coming years, they hoped to put more focus and development on the spectacle and event side of things - in addition to filling the remainder of Banna Lane's walls with art.
"We really want to build on the event component of it, make this bigger and better and a real kind of spectacle. More light installations, more performers - more of that," she said.
"The event itself is a major attraction and then it showcases the artworks in such a beautiful way."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.