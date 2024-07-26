Heart Beat of City: with Griffith muso Nick Sergi

Name: Nicolas Sergi
Instruments played: Guitar but dabble on a few others.
What band or group do you play in or have done previously? I'm currently not playing, most my time these days is spent running my business Byron Music - where we provide retail, tuition, production and studio services. I also am the director for the Byron Music Festival.
What was your first experience with music? Growing up around my father Pat I was always immersed in music and the industry.
Who inspires you? My biggest inspirations have always been my childhood peers. My personal attributes and skills were gained from my father and those he worked in with Sherwood, PBR and many GMC members. Along the way I've been fortunate enough to work with famous, respected musicians and industry folk and I've drawn inspiration from many personalities and aspects. I've been fortunate.
Do you have a favourite song or style to play? I've always been a blues hack and love a good free jam.
Who do you listen to? I try and listen to a lot of indie music. I'm quite immersed in the Byron Bay scene and always exploring Australian music to promote. Currently listening to Seaside a Byron band.
Watching Tommy Emmanuel as a kid at the regional theatre was probably the moment I fell in love with guitar.- Nick Sergi
Favourite gig and why? I have many favorite moments as a spectator and performer. Some highlights were watching Tommy Emmanuel as a kid at the regional theatre (probably the moment I fell in love with guitar) and playing the Metro Theatre in Sydney (the thrill of playing a big room with a double Marshall stack). In 2021 I organised a festival with 3000 people during COVID probably my greatest achievement and favorite event to date.
How do you feel about the music scene in Griffith? Griffith has a strong scene. The support for music events seems great. I do see great achievements from my friends there - the dedication and talent is amazing. It would be great to hear more original music generated from the area.
