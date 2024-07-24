The Area News
The Area News
Local leader column with Margaret King from the Griffith Local Health Advisory Committee | July 2024

By Margaret King
Updated July 24 2024 - 5:24pm, first published 11:00am
The Griffith Local Health Advisory Committee will be partnering with the Murrumbidgee Local Health District Palliative Care specialist team to present an information session on August 9 for Dying to Know Day.

