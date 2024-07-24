Local leader column with Margaret King from the Griffith Local Health Advisory Committee | July 2024

The Griffith Local Health Advisory Committee will be partnering with the Murrumbidgee Local Health District Palliative Care specialist team to present an information session on August 9 for Dying to Know Day.
This year's theme is Get Dead Set - have you discussed your final arrangements?
Dying to Know Day is an annual day of recognition held on or around August 8. A new theme is refreshed for each year and this year's theme is about personalising final arrangements and building community.
It's important that these community events break down the stigma and sense of awkwardness that is associated with conversations around death, dying and grief.
The Dying to Know campaign first began in 2013 and has continued to grow each year. It is a significant day that encourages adults of all stages of life to take individual action, hold an event or gathering and a whole lot more to improve their knowledge around choices for their end-of-life.
Dying to Know Day is about encouraging those very tough conversations now.- Margaret King
Dying to Know Day is about encouraging those very "tough conversations" now, to reduce the anguish, distress and grief experienced by loved ones later.
The local community is invited to a free event on Friday, August 9 at the Griffith City Library from 10am to 12pm.
The palliative care clinical nurse specialist will provide information on the palliative care service and advance care planning. A funeral director will discuss all that is required to plan for a funeral, the different sorts of farewells that can be held and the support that is provided to families in their time of grief, and a solicitor will discuss end of life legalities.
Don't be afraid to have those difficult conversations with your family as they will be forever grateful that you did. Bring a friend or family member, share a cuppa and be informed.
For more information contact LHAC chair Margaret King on 0409 815 901 and don't forget to like and follow our Facebook page at Griffith Local Health Advisory Committee - LHAC.
