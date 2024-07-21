Panthers pile on points to condemn Mallee Men to biggest defeat of the season

The Black and Whites will be hoping the result at Ron Crowe Oval can be the launching point for their last four games after a 60-0 win against West Wyalong.
The Panthers were able to make a blistering start, with Brodie Mirtschin scoring his first of the afternoon after just 60 seconds, while Solo Toru added a second just six minutes later to set the tone for the afternoon.
Paula Naidike was next to cross while Toru and Mirtschin added their second to see the Black and Whites leading 34-0 at the break.
While the Mallee Men held out the Black and Whites for the opening 12 minutes of the second half, the visitors eventually found their way over, and the floodgates opened once more.
Mirtschin and Toru were able to complete their hat-tricks while Epeli Serukabaivata added one to see the Black and White condemn the Mallee Men to their biggest defeat of the season with the mercy rule victory.
It was big wins for the other top five sides in action on Sunday as well.
Leeton was able to come away with a 50-6 victory over the Magpies at Hay Park.
Jesse Watson had a day out with his second hat-trick in three games for the Greens while Viliame Rabua crossed for a double to help the Leeton side create a bit more breathing space in the fight for fifth.
The Waratahs were able to do them a favour as they picked up a 50-10 win over TLU Sharks at Exies Oval.
Ulukaulupe Akolo, Moses Lolohea, and Chris Latu were among the try scorers for the hosts, and they won, seeing them stay one point behind the top two.
