Controversial finish at Hanwood Oval as home side fall to second straight defeat

Despite having the better of the chances it was a frustrating afternoon for Hanwood as they fell for a second straight defeat in the Pascoe Cup.
The Hanwood side played host to Tolland on Sunday afternoon, and after Nick Zappala made a couple of sharp saves, the home side were able to gain the accendacy.
Danny Johnson had three chances to break the deadlock, the best coming from a glancing header from a James Dal Broi cross.
Tolland's Lachlan Busby did well to turn a Joey Schirripa deflected shot away to see the sides remain level after the opening 45 minutes.
The momentum shifted in the second half and it was Tolland who had the chances and they made most of their chances when Nicholas Tsipiras headed one home.
There was a moment of controversy just two minutes later as Hanwood's appeal for a handball in the box was backed up by the assistant referee's flag; however, after consultation with the referee, the calls for a penalty were waved away.
Hanwood weren't able to get back into the game as they fell to a 1-0 defeat, and coach Gabriel Abdala felt it was another lesson for his side to learn.
"If we don't make the most of the chances we create, it will come back to bite us, and that's exactly what happened," he said.
"From a defensive structure, I don't know how many free efforts you want to give the other team before you realise that we need to stick to their players before they score, and that was what happened."
Meanwhile, cross-town rivals Yoogali FC fell to a 2-1 defeat to Wagga United.
