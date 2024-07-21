The Area News
The Area News' complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Mistakes cost Yoogali SC shot at points after three brain fades see three goals conceded

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
July 21 2024 - 6:42pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It was another frustrating afternoon for Yoogali SC as while they dominated the possession and had control for much of their clash with Canberra Croatia, three brain fades cost them three goals.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liam Warren

Liam Warren

Sports Journalist

As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.