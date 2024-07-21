Mistakes cost Yoogali SC shot at points after three brain fades see three goals conceded

It was another frustrating afternoon for Yoogali SC as while they dominated the possession and had control for much of their clash with Canberra Croatia, three brain fades cost them three goals.
The visiting Canberra side had a couple of good chances in the early stages of the game, but the Yoogali defence was able to scramble well to keep the score locked at 0-0.
After soaking up some pressure, the home side was able to create some chances of their own, however couldn't find the polish to take the lead.
With just three minutes remaining in the first half, a mistake from the back presented Canberra Croatia the chance to take the lead heading into the break as Daniel Barac found the back of the net.
The first chance of the second half fell to Darren Bailey, and after cutting back on the inside, was able to force a save from Sam Brown in Croatia's goal before Bailey turned provider as he found Joey Preece but Preece's volley went across goal.
Despite having the better of the play in the second half, it was Croatia that was able to extend its lead after Michael DePaoli gave away a penalty, which was converted by Atiya Waraga.
Waraga added a second just three later to all but wrap the game up with 15 minutes remaining.
Yoogali SC weren't able to find a way back into the game in what proved to be another frustrating afternoon for coach Luke Santolin.
"Mistakes, mistakes, mistakes, it's the same story, and I'm getting sick of saying it," he said.
"At least now we can isolate that it is mistakes that are holding us back. We are seeing the style of play starting to emerge, something that we can take with us week to week, which is what I'm taking from the game.
"You don't need to make the game any easier for Canberra Croatia, and that was what we did today."
While the end result wasn't what Santolin wanted to see, he could see that his side was still making improvements.
"Our possession is improving, and the more we have the ball, the less we have to defend," he said.
"The way we attack is that we bide our time and look for our chances but we would have been happy with nil-all today.
"Two or three minutes out from halftime, it was a brain explosion, and you just can't give these teams a goal. The margin of error is too tight, and that is what we take from today.
"We actually built a really good performance and the ability to get points."
With the gap to safety still sitting at five points, next week's clash with seventh-placed Canberra Olympic could decide their fate.
