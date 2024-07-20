Tough finish for Blacks at home after defeat to Reddies

It wasn't the fairytale finish the Griffith Blacks were after as they played their final game at home against CSU Reddies on Saturday afternoon.
Looking to pick up just their second win of the season, their only win came at home in round one, the hosts were able to make a strong start as Simon Star found his way over after just seven minutes.
Reddies were able to hit back with two tries before the break to take a 12-7 lead into halftime.
The hosts were able to retake the lead as Jisharn Harrison was able to convert his own try, but Reddies would score another three unanswered to take a 27-14 victory.
Meanwhile, it was a tough hit out for the Blacks' second grade outfit.
Despite a double to Dennis Bortolin, the visiting Reddies side were able to come away with a 31-12 victory.
The Black will hit the road in the final round as they look to finish the season as they started against Albury.
