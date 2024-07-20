Third quarter surge guides Swans to gritty win against Turvey Park

A third quarter surge led by Charlie Cunial guided Griffith to a gritty nine-point win against Turvey Park at Maher Oval.
In a 12-minute period in the third term, the Swans booted five unanswered goals which turned a six-point deficit into a 25-point lead.
Cunial booted three of those five while Tom Tyson and Heath Northey also hit the scoreboard in the impressive run in challenging conditions.
The Bulldogs would put up a fight late, however it wasn't enough as the Swans ran out 8.12 (60) to 8.3 (51) victors.
It was an important game for Griffith in terms of their finals hopes and Swans coach Greg Dreyer was delighted they could secure a scrappy win.
"Yeah it was good," Dreyer said.
"I thought our third quarter in particular, we wrestled back the stoppage and had some good pressure.
"We created some turnovers and we used it simply, we gave that quick hands and then had a long kick.
"We got five goals I think in the third quarter which was probably the difference in the end.
"It was a good game and a good four quarters of footy today."
The two teams entered quarter time at 1.2 (8) apiece following a pretty contested opening term at Maher Oval.
The Bulldogs then got a run on in the second term booting three unanswered goals to open up a 16-point lead at the 17-minute mark.
Kahlan Spencer would hit back for the Swans before Will Ford responded quickly for the Bulldogs to reestablish that 16-point margin.
However, Tom Tyson would be the beneficiary of firstly a free kick and then a 50m penalty to take a shot from the goal square to bring the margin back to 10 points as the teams entered the sheds at halftime.
Five unanswered goals from the Swans saw them open up a 25-point lead, before Harry Stapleton hit back late for the Bulldogs just before three quarter time.
Goals to Lachy Warren and Harrison Thomas in the last quarter further reduced the margin for the Bulldogs, but it wasn't enough as Griffith claimed a gutsy win on the road.
There was a little bit of heat in the game during the final term and Griffith's Ollie Bartter was shown a yellow card for what is believed to have been a sling tackle.
Cunial was also the victim of a sling tackle on the final siren which saw him rewarded with a free kick.
Cunial was playing his 100th straight senior game for the Swans against the Bulldogs in what is now a new club record and Dreyer said he performed well in his milestone game.
"He's been a good player for us for a long time Charlie," he said.
"It was nice to see him get on the end of a few, he's a good senior player for us."
In conditions that weren't favourable to the taller players on the ground, Nathan Richards was sensational for the Swans.
Dreyer praised the efforts of Richards and noted that his recent VFL experience had been a huge asset to his side.
"We obviously missed him last week against Ganmain," he said.
"He's such a good player, obviously he's a good ruckman but he's also really good around the ground.
"He sets up a lot of play up forward and his experience at that higher level of footy is priceless for us at the moment.
"He's a very important player."
Tom Baxter also had a huge game for the Swans as did captain Jack Rowston and Kahlan Spencer.
It was a second half to forget last week for Griffith as they failed to score a single point after being three points up against ladder leaders Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong.
Dreyer was understandably pleased with their efforts after halftime against the Bulldogs as they booted five goals to three during the third and fourth terms.
"That was the conversation all week about our consistency," he said.
"It's about our defence, our concentration and our consistency, so I'm definitely pleased about today."
Full Time
Griffith 1.2 3.5 8.9 8.12 (60)
Turvey Park 1.2 5.2 6.2 8.3 (51)
GOALS: Griffith: C.Cunial 3, T.Tyson 2, T.Baxter 1, H.Northey 1, K.Spencer 1; Turvey Park: W.Ford 2, H.Thomas 1, M.Carroll 1, L.Warren 1, H.Smith 1, H.Stapleton 1, S.Jones 1
BEST: Griffith: T.Baxter, N.Richards, J.Rowston, K.Spencer, L.Wallace, T.Tyson; Turvey Park: H.Stapleton, T.Doyle, X.McDevitt, J.Ashcroft, A.Emery, W.Ashcroft
