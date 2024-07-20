Barellan defend their women's title after repeating effort from 2023

Barellan has made it two premierships from their two opportunities after coming away with a 20-point win in the ProTen Cup women's grand final replay against Ivahoe at the Narrandera Sportsground.
In terrible conditions for football with wind and wet weather, both sides slugged it out before a heads-up play from Barellan's Sophia Kelsey saw the Rams able to spread the ball out to Madison Morris, who scored the opener.
The Rams were able to press home their early advantage as Tommi Booth was able to spot a gap in the Roosters defence and sprinted 40 metres to score and push the margin out to 10 points.
Needing to be the next to score, the Roosters were able to hit back right before the halftime interval. After the Barellan side was called back for a forward pass close to their line, Niumai Serukabiavata was able to run at the line and force an offload to send Nancy Tale over, reducing the margin to four points heading into the second half.
It didn't take long after the break for the Rams to get the momentum back as Booth was able to get her second of the afternoon. Barellan captain Monique Higgins felt that was exactly what her side needed after the break.
"We needed to at least be on the front foot if we didn't score," she said.
"Scoring that try amped everybody up and got everyone hungry for that win."
The Roosters came close to pulling a try back only to lose control of the ball over the line, but the Rams made them pay for the missed chance as they went the length of the field, seeing Morris score her second.
Booth was able to finish the grand final with a hat-trick as she put the icing on the cake with a 26-6 victory.
Having fallen to the Roosters in the major semi-final, Higgins felt that result was what motivated her side to come away with their second straight title in Narrandera.
"It was a big game for us, and everyone turned up for us today, which was great," she said.
"It was a bit of a reality check to lose the game against Ivanhoe in the semis, but I think it was good. It picked the girls up and made them a bit more hungry."
It was a physical encounter with plenty of big hits from both sides, and the Barellan captain said it was to be expected against the Roosters.
"We knew it was going to be physical up against Ivanhoe," she said.
"They are a physical team and a great bunch of girls. That's what footy is all about."
It caps off what has been a successful two seasons for the Rams since their debut which has seen them drop just one game during their short existance.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.