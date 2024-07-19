Special tree planting day to shore up Lake Wyangan

Been a while since you've gotten your hands dirty?
A special tree-planting day at Lake Wyangan is set to be held on July 28, in honour of National Tree Day.
Ema Munro is taking the lead on another environmental campaign, encouraging all to come along and plant some trees around the lake and some native grasses and reeds to help solidify the shoreline around the lake after significant erosion.
"We've got kurrajong, and casuarina for the trees and then we'll have reeds and rashes for the waterfront," Ms Munro said.
"It's such a mess ... The idea is that the plants will do that job, the reeds will firm up and hold the soil. These smaller plants will bind it up."
Ms Munro added that it was a big job, with a lot of space to cover - but the plants would go some distance to addressing the issues with the lake.
"A lot of silt goes into the lake and that mucks up the water. Sanitation, salinity and blue-green algae are the three big problems facing the lake and the theory is that the plants will pretty much fix it," she said.
"Let nature do its thing."
While small children are more than welcome to come and plant some trees or reeds, Ms Munro urged all to take extra care around the water's edge.
After the hard work is done, there'll even be a barbecue from Owen Toyota to reward everyone for getting down and doing their bit.
Registrations are not mandatory, but can be made at treeday.planetark.org. The tree planting day will kick off from 9am on Sunday July 28, and close at 1pm.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.