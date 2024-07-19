The Area News
General Sir Peter Cosgrove visits Griffith cadets

By Staff Reporters
Updated July 19 2024 - 12:58pm, first published 12:00pm
It was a great weekend for Griffith's Air Force cadets as General Sir Peter Cosgrove visited Griffith and the RSL sub-branch along with the young troops.

