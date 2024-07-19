General Sir Peter Cosgrove visits Griffith cadets

It was a great weekend for Griffith's Air Force cadets as General Sir Peter Cosgrove visited Griffith and the RSL sub-branch along with the young troops.
In addition to being Australia's Governor-General from 2014 to 2019, General Sir Cosgrove has also served as the patron for the Australian Defence Force Cadets since 2022.
Sir and Lady Cosgrove arrived in town on June 29, along with other senior officers from the Australian Defence Force and the ADF Cadets, visiting the Griffith War Memorial Museum before attending a special dinner hosted by the 340 Squadron and the 223 Army Cadet Unit from Leeton.
Approximately 100 guests attended the dinner, including General Sir Peter Cosgrove and Lady Cosgrove, along with Leeton and Griffith mayors, school principals and other high-ranking Cadet officials.
"It was a fantastic evening where cadets, staff, and their guests gathered together in an atmosphere of camaraderie, fellowship, fun, and social rapport," Commanding Officer of 340 Squadron Flight Lieutenant Michael Borg said.
Flight Lieutenant Borg served underneath General Sir Cosgrove in the Australian Army while both were stationed in East Timor as part of International Force East Timor during 1999-2000.
He added that on the 25th anniversary of that deployment, it was a pleasure to host General Sir Cosgrove - even with the 18 months of planning that the visit required.
"It was a distinct pleasure for all in attendance to host, the former commander of INTERFET and current Patron of the Australian Defence Force Cadets: General, the Honourable Sir Peter Cosgrove," he said.
"After meticulous planning spanning 18 months, the weekend proved to be a resounding success."
He added a thanks to all those who participated in making the weekend such a success, including photographer Danielle McKay, those at the Griffith Leagues Club and Piccolo Family Farm for hosting dinner and breakfast, along with the Australian Army Band Corps Kapooka for providing the music.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.