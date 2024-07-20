New funding into MND research 'giving hope' to families

$2 million has been awarded to motor neurone disease research, in an effort to identify causes of the debilitating disease and potentially find a cure.
While the exact causes of the disease remain unknown, Griffith and Leeton have recorded seven times the national average rate of the degenerative disease, and researchers have suspected a link to blue-green algae - the kind found in Lake Wyangan.
Belinda Acott, whose dad Warren recently drove a lawnmower across the country to raise awareness of the disease, said that the research could bring hope to families like hers.
"When Dad got his diagnosis, there was no hope. It was like a death sentence ... this can give people some hope, that people are looking into it more or that we could get some answers as to why it happens," she said.
"If you've got hope, there's something to keep you going but if you give up, it's just all downhill."
Member for Murray Helen Dalton has campaigned for funding into research, and said that it was a long time coming.
"The people of Murray continue to live under constant threat of MND, most likely caused by blue-green algae in our lakes and rivers," she said.
"For too long, governments have ignored this shocking health problem, so I am glad the Minns Government has chosen to listen to the people whose lives are been affected by the threat of MND."
Around half of the money will go to Professor of Neurology Dominic Rowe at Macquarie University, one of Australia's foremost experts on motor neurone disease.
Ms Acott said that one of the hardest things about MND was the rapid onset of the disease. Mr Acott was diagnosed around twelve months ago.
"It's been such a rapid decline - he didn't have a chance to get his house set up or organise carers ... in the span of 12 months, he now can't feed himself or move his legs at all," she said.
"He's a very independent person, and really doesn't want to burden anyone ... He hasn't wanted that. He didn't want to go into aged care either but he didn't really have that much choice on that."
