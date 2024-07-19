MLC in Griffith: former barrister Stephen Lawrence returns to his roots

A Griffith-born Labor MLC has revisited his roots, taking time to consult with the local Labor Party branch.
Legislative Council member Stephen Lawrence spent part of his upbringing in the city, with his father, Bill Lawrence, serving as CEO of the Griffith Base Hospital during the 1970s.
The former Dubbo mayor has also had a career in law, serving as a barrister and working with the likes of Simon Corbell, as well as practising in locations like Afghanistan and the Solomon Islands.
He has also worked in the Aboriginal Legal Service.
Visiting Griffith on July 18, Mr Lawrence said the area has always had a special place in his heart.
"My parents lived here in 1972 to 1977 when my father was the CEO of the hospital," Mr Lawrence said.
"That was when the outlet was transitioning from being run by medical professionals to administration.
"I later went on to do legal work in Griffith, including jury courts and for Aboriginal services," he said.
"I think this place is really inclusive and diverse, with an excellent economy but still relatively remote."
While here he discussed issues around the local workforce, particularly teachers and staff, noting the separation of the MRHS sites and the hospital redevelopment.
"Workforce problems are certainly an issue and it was good to hear from local branch members about that," he said.
"I think Labor's presence in country areas has waned in the last decade or so, but lately has experienced a renaissance.
"I'm passionate about visiting country branches to further that."
Mr Lawrence joined the ALP at 18 but admitted he drifted away from the party before his interest was reinvigorated from working in the Aboriginal Legal Service.
He believes more needs to be done to improve the system.
"Unfortunately the statistics haven't improved but the Aboriginal community is incredibly resilient, cohesive and strong," he said.
"But it is a constant battle and I think the main thing needed is more investment in social services."
He practiced law in Sydney, Canberra and overseas.
"I spent four years in the Solomon Islands as a public defender which saw me represent war lords, militant leaders and the like. It was an interesting experience," he said.
"When I came back I worked with former Attorney General Simon Corbell in the ACT as a principal legal officer which also covered Griffith.
"When I returned to western NSW I was fairly shocked by the tribunal system; it fired me up," he said.
"I saw getting into politics as an opportunity to aid change"
With domestic and family violence in the national spotlight, Mr Lawrence believes altering bail laws and building on current measures will make a difference.
"I've spoken about this issue often in parliament, including about statistics," he said.
"This is a social problem and I try not to look at it in a sensational, simplistic way.
"I think we need to look at what works and build from there to find solutions.
"I think there should be changes to bail laws but it's really important we look at long-term answers like programs."
