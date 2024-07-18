Former orange grove to be transformed into residential lots

A former orange grove could be turned into a huge residential subdivision in Lake Wyangan, subject to Griffith City Council approval.
An application from Planningmatters Development Service has asked for permission to split up a former orange orchard at 47 Druitt Road into 65 lots, including 63 residential lots, one drainage reserve and a public lot - along with the expected roads.
The application has been referred to councillors after two submissions objected to the development application, both concerned about drainage in the area.
"The recent weather events in 2022 have seen significant flooding in the immediate locality resulting in a record flood level in Lake Wyangan ... as such, detention in Lake Wyangan and the existing drains is not a suitable option" reads a letter from neighbour Michael Keenan.
Other neighbours Paul and Joanne Gulielmini agreed in their letter to council objecting to the development.
"We feel there are major issues with drainage in our area when it rains ... the channel cannot cope with large amounts of water as it doesn't drain to the lake fast enough."
Council staff have recommended that councillors agree to the subdivision, on a number of development conditions.
Councillors will also be debating on attendance at this year's Local Government NSW conference in Tamworth.
The conference will be held in November - notably after the next local election, and while nominations close after the election date, council staff have recommended that current councillors nominate in order to take advantage of early, discounted pricing - saving $370 per delegate.
Council's meeting on July 23 will be livestreamed on their facebook page.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.