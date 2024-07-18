Drunk driver caught going almost 50kms/h over speed limit

Highway Patrol officers busted a tipsy 33-year-old flooring it down Bromley Road in Tharbogang, before finding that the driver was already suspended due to driving drunk once before.
On July 11 at around 7.30am, police clocked the 2006 Mazda going at 129km/h in an 80km zone, and quickly pulled the vehicle over.
The 33-year-old man behind the wheel allegedly justified his speed with being late for work, and admitted that he had had multiple drinks before getting behind the wheel.
He failed a roadside test for alcohol, and was taken to Griffith Police Station where he recorded a low-range PCA reading of 0.064.
Police also found that the man's license had been suspended before on April 26 due to a previous drunk-driving incident.
The man will appear in court in August, faced with a charge of driving while suspended and a low-range drink-driving charge. He was also been issued a fine for speeding.
