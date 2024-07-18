The Area News
The Area News
Drunk driver caught going almost 50kms/h over speed limit

By Staff Reporters
July 18 2024 - 2:50pm
Highway Patrol officers busted a tipsy 33-year-old flooring it down Bromley Road in Tharbogang, before finding that the driver was already suspended due to driving drunk once before.

