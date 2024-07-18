Water buybacks named 'the most damaging pieces of legislation in Australian politics'

After months and years of protests, lobbying and pushes for alternatives - the buyback options have begun.
The first of three planned water buyback options for 2024-2025 has opened from July 15, and water-holders across the Riverina now have the option to sell water back to the Commonwealth government.
While profits might be huge, the impact on the Riverina could be devastating according to irrigation groups.
"This is going to go down in history as one of the most damaging pieces of legislation in Australian politics," said CEO of Southern Riverina Irrigators Sophie Baldwin.
"Buybacks decimate our communities, they push up the cost of water delivery in the future because there's fewer people to share that cost ... the government says they're voluntary sellers - we would say they're stressed sellers."
The first tender, now open, seeks water holders in the southern basin to sell up to 70 gigalitres of water, while the second will be open to those with 20 gigalitres or more.
The third, planned for the second quarter of 2025, will be open to all.
Ms Baldwin described the $300 million Sustainable Communities Program, designed to minimise the economic impact on basin communities affected by the buyback plan, as a 'slap in the face.'
"I think a 300 million dollar community restructure grant over four years, it's just a slap in the face. [Minister for the Environment Tanya Plibersek] could spend $300 million in the Riverina community alone, let alone across the Basin."
NSW Irrigators' Council CEO Claire Miller described the buybacks as a 'smash-and-grab raid.'
"We know buybacks are already inflating the water market. The NSW Water Register shows the Government is paying more than 30 per cent above the market for NSW Murray entitlements under its Bridging the Gap tender from last year," she said.
"God knows where the price will be in a year's time after the Government crams in not only these three tenders towards the 450 GL, but also enters the market separately for the $100 million Aboriginal Water Entitlements Program."
