Getting back on pace the goal for Hanwood when they host Tolland

Hanwood will look to rebound from a surprise defeat last time out when they play host to Tolland at Hanwood Oval on Sunday afternoon.
Before the competition had a general bye last weekend, Hanwood were handed their first defeat of the season when they fell 4-2 to a previously winless Wagga United side.
Hanwood coach Gabriel Abdala hoped it would serve as a bit of a wake-up call for the young side.
"It wasn't the way we wanted to start the new round, but I think it was a lesson learned," he said.
"I think Wagga United were a lot hungrier than we were, and it showed. They were first to every ball, and we struggled to play them in all aspects.
"I can't say that we played well, they beat us but I feel in a sense that we lost the game.
"What is the difference this year compared to years previous is that anyone can beat anyone, and that is what that game showed.
"Unless you are on your game and are focused on getting the result it will come back to bite you, even against a team who hasn't won a game."
This weekend, we will see the Hanwood side come up against a Tolland side that struggled to find consistency early in the season and is coming into the game off the back of four games without a win.
Abdala knows this is another side they have to be careful of, given their hot and cold nature.
"I know when we versed them that they showed the brilliance that they have, but we were seconds away from winning that game," he said.
"A lack of concentration and maybe a bit of a lack of experience, and we drew 2-all. We know Tolland can produce a quality team, but we need to learn from our previous game and go into the game fully focused on getting the three points and bouncing back from the loss.
"We shouldn't be losing. We should be dominating, and the mindset should be that we look to get three points every time."
The Hanwood side will be without the services of their captain Daniel Andreazza, who is away for the next two weeks, while Jacom Vitucci is serving a one-game suspension due to a fifth yellow card.
The action at Hanwood Oval will kick off at 3.20pm on Sunday.
Meanwhile, cross-town rivals Yoogali FC will be at home once again, this time to take on Wagga United.
It has been a tough run for the Yoogali FC side, who have picked up points in just one of their last five games but will be hoping a meeting at home against the bottom-placed United side will be a turn in fortune.
The game at Yellow Tail Park will kick off at 6.15pm on Saturday.
