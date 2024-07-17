Stage set: renowned singer, bigger crowds than ever for Salami Festival

Salami-makers can expect more entrants and visitors than ever to take part in this year's Salami Festival.
Entrants from far and wide will take a shot at the title of the salami judging competition and ticket numbers were expanded, from 1000 to 1100.
With the event now sold out, organiser Nigel Ippoliti has hinted at what can be expected in the lead up.
Mr Ippoliti believes many more entrants will be participating this year than what has seen in past years.
"There will be a few from Sydney, Canberra and Melbourne to throw down the gauntlet and give us locals a run for our money," he said.
"It's going to be interesting, especially if we have an out-of-town winner; it will throw a cat amongst the pigeons.
"Locals haven't lost yet so it should make for some friendly competition."
Normally between 120 and 150 take part, with judging carried out at the Yoogali Club on the Saturday prior to the luncheon the following day at the museum.
"We haven't had any entries yet and I'd say they will start coming through at the start of next month," he said.
"The Taste of Italy is bringing more people on board every year, with some coming from as far as Cairns last year.
"We have a great hard-working committee and terrific sponsors, including Casella Family Brands, Leo Franco Motors, and an array of minor sponsors.
"All make it possible to put this event on and raise funds to maintain and improve our wonderful museum," said Mr Ippoliti.
Alfio Bonanno, better known as Alfio, will perform at the Festa Delle Salsicce on Sunday August 25.
The Australian-Italian tenor, songwriter, musician, and composer has perform around the world including America and Europe, and will be a notable feature of the event.
He says the event is normally capped at 1000 but this year the committee has managed to expand it to 1100.
"We wanted to try and make it a bit bigger to fit demand, but 1100 is the absolute maximum we can do at the museum, at least until it gets extended," he said.
"We don't want to have to cater for more than 1100 because it's a sit down meal and the logistics of catering to more would be too difficult.
"We also want to keep it at that venue because that is the birthplace of this event."
He believes the cold conditions will be ideal for quality salami results, slowing the curing process and ensuring against the growth of bacteria.
"I think it will be a good year for it," he said.
"Last year was a bit warmer and this year they will cure a bit slower; you don't want that to happen too quickly so they end up shrinking."
A highly celebrated annual feature of 'A Taste of Italy', the Festa Delle Salsicce or Griffith Salami Festival will be held August 25.
