Banna Lane Festival set to light the street red

The Lighting up the Lane Festival is set to warm up a cold winter night on July 20 - as the murals along Banna Lane are lit up for a night of joy and community spirit.
It's just the capstone to the ongoing Banna Lane Festival though, which invites artists both local and national to come down to the lane and create art - creating one of Griffith's most colourful and vibrant streets right across from the main street.
Steph Cartledge is one of those artists, who painted two beautiful blue-tongued lizards on the back wall of the Victoria Hotel.
She was inspired by the native flora and fauna that she saw on her drive from Victoria.
"I popped down a few months ago for it. I hadn't done a festival anywhere that inland before, it was really nice," she said.
"All my work is native animals and plants, I do some research of the region to see what's around and there's a lot of beautiful nature around there ... it was back and forth on the design for a few days - the owner really liked blue tongues so as soon as the design was presented to him, he was really excited about it."
The painting itself took five days to complete, and Miss Cartledge said she was lucky with the weather and placement to not be working in the sun for too long.
It wasn't all work for her though, and she had a chance to enjoy some of Griffith's sights. She said that while she wished she had more of a chance to enjoy the landscape - she mostly enjoyed meeting Griffith's residents as she worked.
"You spend so much time talking to people when you're painting. Unfortunately, I didn't get to see too much of the landscape but I spoke to the locals and on the drive up, I saw lots of raptors and birds of prey overhead," Miss Cartledge said.
"I had a local artist paint with me during the festival - she wasn't sure she'd be able to do it but she ended up painting a mural of these beautiful butterflies."
The Lighting up the Lane event will kick off from 5.00pm on July 20, featuring live music from some of Griffith's best musicians as well as the lights that showcase the wide range of murals along the street.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.