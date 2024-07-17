Yoogali SC chase the win as they return home after picking up first point

Having picked up their first point in the NPL competition, Yoogali SC will return to Solar Mad Stadium when they take on a resurgence Canberra Croatia.
While the Croatia side made a slow start to the season, they have picked up their form in recent weeks coming into the clash with the Griffith side off the back of five straight wins.
Having picked up their first point with the draw on the road against Monaro Panthers, the Yoogali side will be hoping that will be the launching point for their season.
They are five points away from seventh-placed Canberra Olympic with the two sides set to battle it for the relegation battle for the remainder of the season.
The Yoogali side will welcome back Joey Preece, who missed the clash with Monaro through suspension and will make a welcome addition to the attacking line for the Griffith side.
The two meetings between the two side have seen Canberra Croatia come away with a 3-0 and 3-1 win.
Meanwhile, Yoogali's under 23s will be looking to continue their winning streak, which they were able to make two games after a 1-0 win over Monaro last weekend thanks to a first-half goal to Axel Garbin.
It will be a tough ask against a Canberra Croatia side who have only lost three games this season but a late charge for the top four will need to see the club pick up points from those above them as they are currently nine points outside finals spots.
The action at Solar Mad Stadium will kick off at 11am with the under 23s while first grade will follow at 1.15pm.
