The road to success: 5 benefits of PBS certification

Wondering if there are any benefits when going through with getting your PBS certification?
With all the different laws that govern heavy vehicle operations, we understand that there are certain things that need to be done for safety and environmental reasons, but have you ever thought about how they benefit you?
In this article, we'll look at all the different ways that getting your PBS certification is going to benefit you, your business and more.
The Performance Based Standards (PBS) Scheme is the regulatory criteria appointed by the NHVR to ensure heavy vehicles maximise productivity, performance, and safety on Australian roads while minimising the sector's impact on the infrastructure and environment through innovative vehicle designs.
This framework assesses not only a vehicle's dimension limits as prescribed in regulations but also the particular design against the safety standard. Essentially, the PBS scheme aims to enhance productivity by utilising the right heavy-duty vehicles for appropriate freight tasks.
The PBS Scheme offers several benefits to business and vehicle owners:
One of the most significant benefits of having your vehicles PBS-certified is the safety factor. According to a report published by Austroads on Quantifying the Benefits of High Productivity Vehicles, if freight tasks were completed by PBS vehicles instead of conventional heavy vehicles, the rate of crashes would be expected to decrease by 66%.
That's an estimation of 96 lives that would potentially be saved by 2030 as a result of switching to PBS vehicles. How? Well, PBS-certified vehicles are assessed and inspected in order to meet the PBS design specification and the minimum safety performance standard, which, in turn, leads to improved safety outcomes on the roads.
Some of the assessments include:
Another huge benefit for your company when your vehicles are PBS-certified is the increase in productivity associated with PBS vehicles.
When considering the reduction in loading/unloading times as well as the reduced number of journeys that need to be made, current operators have reported an improvement in efficiency and productivity of up to 25% - this means you're saving time, effort and money.
With such large vehicles, you always need to consider their impact on the infrastructure. Compared to conventional heavy vehicles, PBS vehicles don't cause additional wear and tear on the roads and other infrastructure.
Even with the higher productivity rates, PBS vehicles adhere to more stringent axle spacing requirements, have similar axle loads, and have a greater Equivalent Standard Axle (ESA) calculation than conventional heavy vehicles.
The increased payload results in fewer PBS vehicle movements, which, in turn, lessens pavement and further infrastructure damage.
With the right PBS vehicles being used to optimise loads and reduce vehicle movements, this not only helps to boost productivity and efficiency but it also reduces traffic on the roads and, therefore, helps lessen risk exposure compared to conventional heavy vehicles.
When you think about it, the fewer people driving, the fewer chances of human error and collision. Not only does this benefit the industry, but it also benefits the managers, drivers and civilians on the road.
While PBS vehicles are generally a little bit longer than conventional heavy vehicles, it's clear that the safety benefits far outweigh the concerns around the length of the vehicles. And when you put it into perspective, the length differential of the PBS vehicles isn't that much longer than the average car's length.
Nowadays, anything that can benefit the environment is a win, and it's good to know that PBS vehicles contribute to lessening the impact of the industry on the environment.
These higher-production vehicles require fewer vehicles to be on the road and fewer journeys compared to conventional heavy vehicles. As a result, PBS vehicles reduce carbon emissions as well as heavy vehicle noise.
The future of transportation using heavy vehicles is clearly making a difference economically, environmentally and more, all of which benefit you and the industry.
So, be a part of the change toward safe, efficient and productive transportation and get your PBS certification for your fleet.
