Have the front runners emerged with a month remaining in Group 20 first grade

With four rounds remaining in the Group 20 First Grade regular season, it seems the front runners for the premiership are starting to make their intentions known to the competition.
Yenda and DPC Roosters sit level at the top of the ladder and, with both sides having the bye this weekend, will remain in that position, which has been achieved by being the two most consistent sides so far in 2024.
Just a point behind them are the Waratah Tigers, who were perhaps the surprise of the competition on their return. However, having sustained their success for a prolonged period, they are a side that has to be seriously considered given their joint best defensive record in the competition, level with Yenda with 190 points against.
This weekend, the Waratahs will play host to the TLU Sharks, who will be chasing the points for a different reason.
The Sharks are currently four points outside the top five and with just four games remaining will need to pick up as many points as they can if they want to make the last minute charge into the top five.
While the Sharks are one of the few teams to knock off the Waratahs in 2024, the win may not be enough with the side also needing Leeton to drop games.
That seems unlikely to happen this weekend as the Greens make the trip to a Hay side, which, after showing promising signs in recent weeks, fell to a heavy defeat in Griffith last weekend.
The Leeton side comes into the weekend fresh after the bye but had lost two of their last three before that so aren't coming into the game with the best track record.
Another team that has had its fair share of troubles in recent weeks has been the Black and Whites.
While they occupy a spot inside the top five and are only two points behind arch-rivals the Waratahs, they will head to Ron Crowe Oval, having lost three of their last five games.
A loss this weekend would eliminate the Mallee Men from mathematical contention for a spot in the top five, will still want to start the final month on a high note, especially at home.
