Cunial set to break long-standing Swans club record against Turvey

While this weekend is building as a must-win for the Griffith Swans, it will be another special weekend for Charlie Cunial as he breaks a long-standing Swans record.
After playing in his 100th game for the Swans in their defeat to Collingullie in round nine, Cunial will now break the most consecutive games played for the Swans, which has stood for 58 years.
Len Sexton played 99 straight games from the Swans between April 1961 and June 1966, Cunial will run out for his 100th straight, which started against Narrandera in round one of the 2018 season.
It has been a simple mantra for Cunial which has seen him reach the milestone.
"I have just played every game like it could be the last and never giving the coach a reason to drop me," he said.
"You never really play for these sorts of records, just out there to enjoy my footy and lucky enough picked 100 times in a row and not get injured."
The clash with Tuvery Park this weekend could prove to be a deciding factor in when the Swans season finishes in 2024.
The Griffith side are currently four points behind the Bulldogs, and Cunial knows the importance of picking up a win this weekend.
"If we lose on the weekend, I think that will probably be our finals chances over," he said.
"After this, there will be four games left after this weekend, and if we end up being two games behind them, it will be pretty hard to come back from."
The Swans will want to learn what they can from a disappointing second half against GGGM Lions, which saw them go from leading by three points at halftime to falling to a 68-point defeat while kicking no points along the way.
"We were happy to be in the game at halftime, but it was a game we were going into knowing that we might not have won, but we just wanted to have a good performance," he said.
"It was a tale of two halves, and we know the second half wasn't acceptable after being up by three points at halftime.
"Fifty just drummed it into us that we need to be consistent and find a way to go with the bigger teams. Ganmain lifted the intensity, but we just weren't able to go with them."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.