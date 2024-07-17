New supercharger hoped to bring long-distance travelers into town

A brand-new supercharger station has been installed at the Southside Leagues Club, promising six spaces that can charge a car in just 15 or 20 minutes.
The Riverina Electric Vehicle Owners, Likers and Testers group, also known as REVOLT, were thrilled to have the supercharger in their backyard.
Spokesperson Chris Dahlitz said that while the supercharger wouldn't be particularly huge for local owners, it was a game-changer for long-distance travellers who have previously bypassed Griffith entirely.
"It's amazing - a month or two ago, there were none and now we've got six. It's been a bit of a black spot and now it's a bright spot on the charging horizon," he said.
"A lot of the east-west traffic for electric vehicles bypasses Griffith, they just go along the Sturt. Now that there are fast chargers, they might divert and they might be looking for somewhere to stop along the way."
Mr Dahlitz said that electric vehicles, particularly performance versions, were taking off in the country - even amongst city-dwellers who took them out for long drives.
"The thing I find is that electric vehicle owners in the city love to go for a field trip. We shouldn't be saying that EVs are just for the city, a lot are coming out as a performance version and you can't enjoy the performance when you're stuck in traffic," he said.
"There is a bit of a chicken and egg argument - if we improve the charging network, more people will get electric vehicles. A lot are at least considering an electric vehicle lately."
The supercharger comes alongside a revamped payment system for those using EV chargers in Australia, with Evie Networks testing cashless 'Autocharge' technology.
The pilot program hopes to reduce complexity around charging stations, reducing the need for drivers to rely on company apps and log-ins at charging stations with a stated end-goal of making charging a car 'as simple as plugging it in.'
The Tesla supercharger stations will not have that feature, however, and drivers of non-Tesla electric vehicles will need to create an account with the company in order to use the charging stations.
