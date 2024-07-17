'Day of reckoning coming for councils': mayor echoes warnings to inquiry

Griffith mayor Doug Curran has warned 'a day of reckoning' could be on the horizon for NSW councils if the financial model of local government isn't fixed.
Cr Curran and general manager Brett Stonestreet represented Griffith City via Zoom at a hearing of the inquiry into the ability of local government to fund infrastructure and services.
The event was held in Albury on Monday, July 15, which also saw Wagga City attend.
Both councils have warned service cuts in communities loom if solutions to increase council revenue can't be found.
Cr Curran believes this will be particularly true of those which were not granted a Special Rate Variation (SRV) by IPART in May.
"These are difficult and serious conversations... we are going to them (the committee) with solutions," Cr Curran said.
"The fact is, if we aren't heard there is a day of reckoning coming, maybe not for Griffith but a day is coming.
"There are some serious people looking at what to do, what services should be reduce so we don't become insolvent.
"Trading insolvently is a serious problem.
"If local government was just a business there would be discussions with banks and administration now happening.
"I think over the next four-year cycle we could also see some councils having discussions about amalgamation."
He pointed to the reality being faced by Snowy Valleys Council, which encompasses Tumut, Batlow and Tumbarumba.
It applied for an SRV of 42.38 per cent over three years which was rejected by IPART in May.
As a result, operational cost saving measures, including service and staff reductions at council libraries, pools and waste recovery centres, have been proposed.
"Snowy Valleys is looking to cut back hours from a brand new library - they have no other way," he said.
"Our library is heavily used by those applying for Australian citizenship so they can give back to our community, as well as students who want to do the same.
"Everything points to maintaining services but that's really difficult."
Likewise he envisions difficult times for councils like Leeton Shire which didn't apply for an SRV.
"We are probably lucky; councils like Leeton and Bathurst will have councillor candidates running a 'no SRV future' (campaign) and they will be handed the books and told services will need to be diminished," he said.
"There's no silver bullet solution and I think some of our community and councillors understand that.
"No one was able to come up with a viable alternative to an SRV."
Cr Curran says he is looking forward to what the recommendations of the inquiry reveal and what actions should be taken.
"The fact this is being carried out alone indicate there is an issue," Cr Curran said.
"We will see whether the NSW government will or can adopt the recommendations," he said.
"I thought the fact there were Labor, Liberal and Greens representatives is encouraging.
"I don't know when those results will come out but I think it will happen post-election which will give councillors time to embed themselves in serious discussions."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.