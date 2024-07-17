Blacks at home for last time in 2024 when they play hosts to Reddies

The Griffith Blacks will return to Exies Oval for the final time in 2024 when they play host to CSU Reddies on Saturday afternoon.
While it hasn't been the best season for the Blacks, they will be keen to sign off the home season on a high note
The Blacks have shown improvement in recent weeks with closer scorelines as the young side continues to grow into the first-grade competition before they fell to a heavy defeat at the hands of Wagga City last weekend.
The goal for this weekend will be to put that result in the rearview mirror and give the fans the send-off for the season that continues to show improvement.
The Reddies side comes into the weekend with plenty riding on the result, with the CSU side just outside the top four heading into the final two games of the season, having defeated the Phantons in Leeton last weekend.
The action at Exies Oval will get underway at 12.35, with the second grade clash with first grade rounding out the day at 3.15pm.
