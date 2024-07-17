Designing for Australian climates: How Aussie homes withstand the elements

This is branded content.
Australia is a beautiful country, but the local weather conditions can get pretty extreme. Residents know full well the impact that tropical cyclones, bushfires, floods and storms can have on homes. Australia also experiences scorching summers and freezing winters, so it's essential to build a home that can withstand the elements.
Luckily, there are many ways to design a home to protect it from Australia's harsh weather conditions. In this article, we'll detail some of these strategies and discuss how you can implement them into your own home's design to protect it from the elements.
There are a number of fencing materials that are suitable for Australian houses. When building a home to withstand the elements, you should strongly consider installing a PVC fence around your property. PVC stands for polyvinyl chloride and is a sturdy, synthetic material produced in factories.
It is an excellent fencing material because it is extremely affordable yet has a high strength-to-weight ratio and can last decades. PVC can withstand both Australia's scorching summers and frosty winters, making it a great choice for local homeowners.
Another fencing material to consider is Colourbond, a type of metal that was designed by Australian engineers for the local weather. Colourbond is UV-resistant, making it suitable for exposure to sunlight in the summer. Like PVC, it's also incredibly sturdy and does not need much maintenance to last decades.
When choosing a fence for your Australian home, make sure to choose a fencing material that can withstand the extreme local temperature.
The gaps in a home's windows can result in major heat loss during the winter months and a loss of cool air in the summer. This is because unsealed homes allow air on the inside to escape and let air from the outside in.
Many Australian homeowners mitigate this by installing weather seals in windows. This reduces the amount of cool/warm air that escapes your home and helps you regulate its internal temperature. This keeps everyone comfortable and helps you save on heating or air conditioning bills.
Another way to protect your home from the elements is to double-glaze your windows. Made up of two panels of glass installed next to one another, double-glazed windows are designed to reduce the passage of air through your windows, improving your ability to maintain a desirable temperature at home.
Double-glazing your windows minimises the amount of hot or cool air that leaves and enters your house. This makes air conditioners and heaters more effective. Double-glazed windows also come with the added bonus of soundproofing your home, which is a godsend if you live near a tram stop or a busy street.
Insulation is a great design tip when building new homes or upgrading existing ones. A well-insulated home helps you make it through Australia's brutal summers and winters and boosts the comfort level of your house.
There are several different types of insulation that can be installed in a house. For example, reflective foil insulation is a great asset for homeowners looking to keep external heat out of their homes.
There are also many organic and inorganic materials you can purchase in bulk to improve your house's insulation, including glass wool batts, polyester, sheep wool and cellulose fibre materials.
In a country like Australia, where the weather can range from scorching hot to freezing cold, a well-insulated house is vital.
While it's impossible to completely protect your home against severe natural disasters, there are some tips that can help. Bushfires are a major concern for many Australian homes, and many residents are now incorporating sprinklers, fire-retardant construction materials, strategically placed shutters and passive roof design into their houses.
These can all help prevent the level of destruction homeowners faced during the Black Saturday bushfires of 2009.
Other major weather events that can impact Australian homes are severe thunderstorms, hail and torrential rain.
A few design choices that can mitigate the damage caused by these unfortunate occurrences include using metal roofing to prevent fail damage, using adequate window protection to prevent glass from shattering in a storm and building drains around your home to stop flooding.
When building a home, it's essential to take the climate into account. In Australia, this means implementing safeguards against bushfires, storms and other natural disasters.
There are many design trends that Australian homeowners can follow to reduce and retain heat throughout the year.
For instance, using lighter paint colours on the exterior of a home can reduce heat retention in summer, and installing patios and covered verandas can create shaded spaces perfect for relaxing during the hotter months.
When it comes to heat retention in the cooler months, tips include using north-facing windows, investing in thick rugs and constantly maintaining your heating systems. It's essential that Australian homeowners know how to both reduce and retain heat depending on the time of year.
In this article, we've shared some tips that homeowners can use to design a house that's well-suited to the Australian climate. Strategies include installing fences suitable to Australia, sealing windows and adding insulation to your walls.
By following these tips, it's possible to design a house that lets you thrive in Australia's extreme weather conditions. Start applying what we've covered in this article today, and you'll be much more comfortable because of it.
