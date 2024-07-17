Shocking, not surprising: US expat, expert on Trump assassination attempt

An American expat living in Wagga has described the past few days of US politics as a big soap opera.
Following the attempted assassination of former US President Donald Trump, when a bullet pierced his ear during a campaign rally shooting in Pennsylvania at the weekend, Dallas-born Jeral Fields said it was a sad situation.
"You don't want that assassination attempt, you just don't want it on your soil, you don't want it in your the area where you live, it's just one of those things where it's just bad," the Wagga resident said.
"It's wrong for someone to go up and put a gun against anybody."
"I don't care how evil they are, it is wrong to take a life period."
Mr Fields couldn't believe the way it was being portrayed, not just in mainstream media, but on social media as well, turning the incident into a political ploy.
"I've never seen it publicised like that before," he said.
"Before they would say 'no, we're not going to show you someone getting shot'.
"It's unheard of and then how fast he came out on social media and the mainstream, it is really mind boggling to me. Really disappointing."
A registered democrat, Mr Fields has lived in Australian for more than six years and is quite indifferent to the state of American affairs, having mostly stopped paying attention.
"It's the left and the right, the blue and the red, basically, they're all creating division," he said.
"It doesn't matter who's in office, we're still going to get overlooked and all of our problems ... are not going to change."
CSU political science professor Dominic O'Sullivan said with the divide in the US the assassination attempt was shocking, but at the same time not surprising.
"The language of violence is used widely, especially by the Trump campaign. Biden's admitted using a little bit of violent rhetoric, but it's certainly not on the same scale," he said.
"Violence is part of the Trump strategy. So it's got to be put in that context, but people are obviously right to be very worried about it."
Mr O'Sullivan said it appeared many were worried the language has created a political culture that doesn't work for anybody.
"Security measures are going to be stepped up significantly as the campaign continues," he said.
"With these sorts of things [ there are] always a risk of a copycat attempt.
"And the risk of somebody's bullet not missing by millimetres, as fortunately was the case for Trump the other day."
Mr O'Sullivan said it was hard to say what the next few months of the election campaign would look like.
"It's not unprecedented. Sitting presidents have been assassinated and ... many of the people who will be voting in this election have seen assassination attempts, successful and otherwise," he said.
"But certainly, we're already seeing signs of caution. We're hearing Trump make appeals to unity and Biden has done the same, but I'm not confident that will last long."
Mr Trump officially secured the Republican Party's nomination as its presidential candidate in the 2024 US election at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on Tuesday (AEST).
The former president also announced his running mate, with Ohio senator JD Vance selected as the party's vice-presidential nominee.
Mr O'Sullivan called the republican VP nominee a very polarising figure.
"A very divisive figure suggests that maybe unity is something to say, rather than something that people actually mean," he said.
"The vice president can succeed the president at any moment on death or incapacity or resignation ... [and] has an important constitutional role as presiding officer of the Senate.
"For Trump, I think the vice presidency has a very important, symbolic role in that the vice president at the time [of his first term] Mike Pence, was invited to join Trump's insurrection and he declined. Vance has said he would have done what he could to impede the declaration of the vote of the last election.
"So this guy has a very selective understanding of democracy and I think it simply adds to suggestions that a Trump victory would expose the fragility of American democracy."
Although Trump may receive an increase in the polls from the assassination attempt, Mr O'Sullivan believed, like with Reagan following the attempt on his life in 1981, the boost will be short lived.
