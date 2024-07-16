The Area News
The Area News' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

I tried whisky tasting during the Art Deco Festival and the result might surprise

TP
By Talia Pattison
Updated July 17 2024 - 3:28pm, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Let me set the scene.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.