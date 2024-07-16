6 tiny touches that can make your next social gathering feel fancy

This is branded content.
If you're a social butterfly who likes to host, you know how demanding it is to plan a social gathering, especially if guests you want to impress are attending.
There are many things involved in the planning of a social event - from handling the guest list to accommodating dietary requirements.
It's not over once the party starts either, you still need to ensure everyone feels welcome, is comfortable and having a good time. All of this can be overwhelming, particularly when you're trying to stick to a budget.
But fret not, as we've got your back; if you're looking for tiny touches that will make a big difference at your next social gathering, we've got the list for you:
Events are special, and don't always come around as often as we'd like. To capture once in a lifetime memories, you might want to consider allowing your guests to bring home a souvenir from the event - for example a photo from a DIY photo booth.
Select an area of your venue to provide opportunities for photo-taking. You could consider hanging some fairy lights, shimmery curtains, or streamers to glam up your photobooth, and offer props like accessories and handheld signs.
If you are looking for an inexpensive way to get hold of these items, consider buying them second hand through online marketplaces or local op shops.
It does not have to be lavish, but a photo booth will add a special touch to your event and help make it all the more memorable for your guests.
You could have guests simply use their phones to take the photos or provide a polaroid camera that allows them to instantly print a physical keepsake to take home with them.
Receiving physical copies of photos during the event feels like a little luxury in such a digitally-focused society, and it shows effort and thought, which is key to making guests feel special.
When it comes to any event, the food is essential, and it's an easy way to make a gathering feel a little special. Consider splashing out on one or two 'gourmet' dishes rather than 5-10 regular ones to elevate your event.
For example, traditional fatty biltong is more tender than regular biltong; including a more gourmet option than what one might regularly buy gives the gathering a slightly more elevated feel.
In doing this, you can save your money without sacrificing on quality. Not to mention, guests will also remember your party for its generosity.
Even at a low-key event, having music play in the background brings a much more welcoming and social vibe to the occasion. A playlist customised just for the event emphasises to guests how much effort you put in, and makes the gathering feel a little more personal.
To keep it as budget friendly as possible, invest in a speaker that you can keep for future use, or ask your loved ones if they have something you can borrow for the occasion.
Whether you're serving cocktails or just water and soft drinks, you can mix up the selection a little to make a regular thing feel that bit more luxe.
You could consider a personalised cocktail for your event, or even make a fun mocktail by adding fruit or garnishes to simple soft drinks.
This one might not work for all occasions, but if you want a bit of a fancy feel at your event, enforcing a dress code is an easy, and free, way of doing so. Most people have something a little fancy in their wardrobe, so you can ask your guests to use what they already have.
Go with a specific theme if you like, such as red carpet, or Great Gatsby, but you can also keep it simple and go with a cocktail or formal dress code.
A venue of well-dressed guests is a sure-fire way to make any occasion feel elevated.
Another one that does not cost a single cent; in the days after the event has ended, follow-up with your guests. By doing so, you are making them feel special and reminding them that their opinions matter.
Reach out to them via phone or social media to check in, ask them what they enjoyed about the event, see if anything could have been done better and let them know you're grateful they were there.
It's easy to feel like an event can break the bank, but it's not about how much you spend - what matters is how your guests feel.
These tips will give your party a little touch of luxury, and guests will recognise your hard work and the effort you put in. Give them a go the next time you host a special occasion.
