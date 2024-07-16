Police seize over 40kgs of weed in one stop

Police seized a massive amounts of cannabis in a single stop, as part of an ongoing traffic sweep of Western NSW.
Highway Patrol officers were cruising the Sturt Highway at around 1.30pm on July 10, when they stopped a Ford Transit van for a random breath test.
While the 54-year-old male driver returned a negative result for alcohol or drugs, a search of the vehicle revealed 40.8kgs of cannabis, as well as an amount of cash.
The driver was arrested and taken to Balranald Police Station, where he was charged with drug dealing, possession of illegal drugs and dealing with proceeds of crime. He was identified as being from Theresa Park, and was refused bail ahead of appearing at Wentworth Local Court on September 3.
The cannabis seized has an estimated street value of around $740,000.
The stop was made as part of 'Operation Furious,' a five-day operation between July 8 and 12 targeting areas on the Sturt Highway known for frequent traffic offences.
Police conducted 420 random breath tests, issuing 25 infringement notices, 20 speeding fines and catching two drivers who tested positive to illicit substances.
Highway patrol officers also stopped a Toyota Grand Hiace on the Sturt Highway afer it was allegedly caught speeding. The driver was given a breath and drug test that returned a positive result to cannabis, and while searching the car, police found 8.5kg of the drug.
The 59-year-old man was arrested and taken to Balranald Police Station, where he was charged with drug dealing, and possession of illegal drugs. He will appear at Hay Local Court on September 2.
Similar operations are expected in the near future across Western NSW.
