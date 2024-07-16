Not just a drop in the ocean: Riverina surgeon returns to his rural roots

It's not often you get to make a real impact on the community that raised you, but for an orthopaedic surgeon returning home was the easiest decision he ever had to make.
Despite being offered a job in Sydney, Dr Tau Loseli decided to take on a role at Calvary Riverina Hospital and head back to the region he grew up in.
"Rather than just being a drop in the ocean in Sydney, I could really have a big impact in the community where I'm from," he said.
"For me that is much more fulfilling."
Born in Tonga, Dr Loseli was raised in Griffith, where he grew up in a working family of five kids.
"My childhood was growing up in reverse. A lot of my time was spent out on the farms, picking fruit, vegetables ... if you can think of it, I've picked it," he said.
"Life was tough growing up, because you come from that background where money is an issue, so access to a lot of things, you don't have."
Dr Loseli remembers his mates would talk about their school holidays, going to the Gold Coast and other destinations, whereas he would spend his holidays on the farms form 6am to 6pm.
"I think that instilled in me a lot of appreciation for hard work and I know that $1 is hard to come by," he said.
"A lot of my grit, the hard work and things like that, came from that background of just growing up poor and in the farms."
He was fortunate to be around "good people" growing up, which put him on the path to success.
"My parents, even though we didn't have much, they invested a lot of their time and their money into our education, because they knew that's where they'll break that cycle of poverty," Dr Loseli said.
"So they pushed us to do a lot of extracurricular stuff ... to keep us out of trouble.
"A lot of my mates would deviate away to things like drugs, alcohols, gangs ... and I was able to be kept away."
The road to becoming a specialist is not a short one. It took Dr Loseli 17 years.
After graduating from the Griffith's Wade High School, he moved to Sydney and then Wollongong to further his studies, before completing his internship and residency in Sydney hospitals.
Dr Loseli said he initially wanted to work in general practice but ended up making the switch after his residency.
"I didn't want to do surgery because I didn't think I enjoyed standing ... I didn't want to be standing all day, but I actually did general practice and I didn't enjoy it as much as I thought I would," he said.
"I saw some of the qualities in the orthopaedic surgeons that I could relate to.
"A lot of them came from sporting backgrounds, they enjoyed the fact that you could see something, put hands on it and fix it and see an instant result, and that was something that appealed to me. So I pursued a career in orthopaedics."
Dr Loseli recently completed his 17 years of study and training, including specialist orthopaedic training, to become a Fellow of the Royal Australasian College of Surgeons and the Australian Orthopaedic Association.
He has subsequently been appointed as a Visiting Medical Officer at Calvary Riverina Hospital.
"I've been an orthopaedic surgeon here for ... coming up to around nine months," he said.
"I operate at both the public hospital and here at Calvary [in Wagga], and then also do some work about once or twice a month out in Griffith."
There were a few inspirations behind Dr Loseli's decision to become a medical professional, including early interactions with dead animals.
"Around that sort of year 10 mark I had ... come across dead animals, you see bones, Tongans love roast pig. So I was spending a lot of time gutting pigs and all that stuff was really interesting to me, it was very fascinating, because I could see it, I could touch it," he said.
But there were two events which pushed him towards medicine.
"One of them was having my uncle who was a general surgeon in Griffith," Dr Loseli said.
"I saw that people had so much respect for him. They admired what he did and he was revered in the community.
"I would talk to him about how he would do his ward rounds, how he interacted and the things he enjoyed in his work, and I just thought that was a cool way to make a living."
The other was a life altering event for his brother and family.
"My brother had a really bad cancer in his arm, called an osteosarcoma. It's the worst type of bone cancer you can get, and he had an amputation of his shoulder when he was 18 years old," Dr Loseli said.
"It was in those years where he was just starting his life, but then it was shut down by this cancer
"We had a lot of specialist appointments with the tumour surgeon in Sydney and he was an orthopaedic surgeon, and just the way he would talk to us, it was very empathetic. It was the first time I'd seen empathy in a doctor.
"I felt that that was something really special and that pushed me more to want to pursue medicine."
Dr Loseli said he always wanted to return to the country, not just because it's where he's from, but because it was an opportunity to help the people who shaped him from a young age.
"I did a knee replacement here at Wagga Base on my year 3 bus driver. Sophie was 93 at that stage," he said.
"I remember her vividly, she doesn't remember me, obviously ... but when I told her the story and a lot of the things that she would do as a bus driver, she would remember all of that."
Dr Loseli said being able help change and improve the lives of the people who helped raise him would never be able to happen if he worked in Sydney.
"In the city I'd just be another orthopaedic surgeon," he said.
"Whereas here ... I get paid in oranges, or people give me cake and bottles of wine and things like that.
"That's something that's unique to country practice and it's something I definitely would not have found anywhere else but here in my community."
