Second straight clean sweep see Swans maintain top three positions

The Griffith Swans were able to return to action after the bye the same way they left the court with yet another clean sweep, this time over GGGM Lions at Exies Oval.
It has been an impressive season on the netball courts for the Swans as they continue to have sides in all five grades inside the top three of their respective competitions.
The A graders continues to be one of the competition front runners and picked up their third win in four games after coming away with an 89-41 victory over the seventh-placed Lions.
They are now a game clear over fourth-placed Collingullie as they look to secure a second chance when finals roll around in a month's time.
Meanwhile, A reserve also moved a win clear in second place on their ladder after coming away with their fourth win in five games after holding on for an eight-goal win.
B Grade remains just ahead of Mangoplah in the first for second on the ladder due to having a game in hand over the Goannas after they picked up their ninth win of the season with a 50-29 victory over GGGM.
The impressive run from C Grade stretches over 20 months after picking up their 30th game unbeaten after a 28-goal victory over the Lions as they continue in their quest for a second straight flawless season.
The under-17s side has all but secured their top-three finish as a 33-27 win over the Lions moved them three games clear of Coolamon in fourth with five games remaining.
The Swans will travel to Wagga to take on Turvey Park this weekend.
