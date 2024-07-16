Streak reaches double digits as Blacks women take down Wagga City

The Griffith Blacks women's side continued their strong season as they hunt for grand final redemption after extending their winning streak to 10 games.
The Blacks made the trip to Wagga City, and while it was a tough day for the men's side, the women had little trouble as they came away with a 26-12 victory over the Boiled Lollies.
On her return from injury, Jeni Robertson scored a double while one-try each to Lele Katoa and Seigia Seukeni helped the Blacks maintain their unbeaten streak.
The gap at the top of the table now stands at 11 points, with the Waratahs back in second, and they will be hoping to end the regular season at home on a high note this weekend.
They will play host to CSU Reddies, who have had an uncharacteristic season that sees them sitting in sixth and out of the finals race with two rounds remaining.
The Blacks will then round out the regular season with a trip to the border to take on the Albury Steamers.
