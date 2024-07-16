The Area News
The Area News' complete view of property
Home badly damaged after early-morning fire, investigation under way

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated July 16 2024 - 2:34pm, first published 1:00pm
A home has been destroyed in Deniliquin after an early morning fire tore through. Picture by Fire and Rescue NSW
A home has been destroyed in Deniliquin after an early morning fire tore through. Picture by Fire and Rescue NSW

Firefighters rushed to a southern Riverina home as flames engulfed the structure early on Tuesday morning, but it could not be saved despite their best efforts.

Crime and Breaking News Reporter

