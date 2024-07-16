Home badly damaged after early-morning fire, investigation under way

Firefighters rushed to a southern Riverina home as flames engulfed the structure early on Tuesday morning, but it could not be saved despite their best efforts.
Emergency services were called to a home on Burton Street at Deniliquin about 6am on July 16, following several calls to triple zero reporting a residential house fire.
Fire and Rescue NSW Riverina Zone Commander Superintendent Stewart Alexander said three trucks were sent to the scene, where firefighters worked alongside NSW Rural Fire Service crews to extinguish the blaze.
"Police and ambulance also attended," Superintendent Alexander said.
"The house has sustained significant damage."
No injuries were reported and it has not yet been determined if anyone was home at the time the fire started.
The cause of the fire was unknown, with police remaining on scene to investigate.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.