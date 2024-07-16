Search continuing for missing Victorian man

The search for missing Victorian man Mihai-Robert Salajanu is continuing, expanding to multiple states.
The 27-year-old Mr Salajanu is last believed to be located around the Murrumbidgee area, after last being seen hiring a vehicle in Queensland on May 16.
The vehicle was found damaged on Murrumbidgee River Road in Carrathool four days later on May 20, but with no sign of Mr Salajanu - residents were urged to keep an eye out for the missing person.
Though it's now been almost two months since his last sighting, police said they were still hard at work trying to track down Mr Salajanu.
"There really has been no progress at this point in relation to the location of our missing person," a spokesperson said in a statement to The Area News.
"Detectives are still working very hard at trying to locate him."
The search has now gone interstate, with Victorian police also continuing inquiries into Mr Salajanu's location.
Mr Salajanu is described as being of Eastern European background, medium build, with dark brown hair and brown eyes.
It's believed he may have travelled inland towards Tamworth, Coonabarabran, Dubbo, Bathurst and West Wyalong.
Anyone who may have seen Mr Salajanu is strongly urged to contact Griffith Police Station on 6969 4299 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.