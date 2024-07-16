Panthers rebound against rivals for much needed League Tag victory

The Black and Whites were able to end a two-game losing streak after coming away with a much-needed victory over local rivals Yenda at Wade Park.
It was a tight first half, with both sides not able to break each other's lines, which was an impressive effort from a Yenda side that came into the game with no one on the bench, with Niumai Serukabaivata scoring the only try in the first half for the Panthers.
It didn't take long for the Black and Whites to make an impact in the second half as Serukabaivata was able to break the line early in the second half, while after they Yenda defence didn't deal with a grubber kick, Shemeikah Monaghan dived on the loose ball to make it 18-0.
The Blueheelers didn't shy away from the contest and got back into the game with a try to Jenna Richards but the Black and Whites were able to respond as Leilah-Jane Little found her way over to wrap up the 22-4 win for the Panthers.
Black and Whites' coach, Shailyn Williams, was happy to see her side able to respond to a tricky period.
"We were due for a win, I guess, and the energy hasn't been there in recent weeks, but the younger ones really stepped up," she said.
"Like I said after the game, that is what it is all about, those younger ones growing as players, and they are really getting there now."
In what is shaping up to be a tight run contest for a second chance come finals time, Williams knows how important the final rounds will prove to be.
"It's going to come down to the last round," she said.
"Had Yenda today (Saturday), and we have Leeton and West Wyalong, so we have hard games heading into finals.
"We need to get everything right now, and the girls have to want to play football and play for each other, and I think that is what we did."
Yenda's defeat presented Leeton with the opportunity to take top spot, and they didn't miss their chance after coming away with a 60-0 win over Yanco Wamoon.
Makayla Bradshaw and Taylah Axtill both scored hat-tricks, while doubles Sari Leighton and Jaida-Lee Lyons helped them to the big victory.
Jesse Carter was able to help Hay jump into the top five as she scored five tries to see the Magpies come away with a 30-4 win over Waratahs, while West Wyalong defeated TLU 40-10.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.