Narrandera house fire believed to be 'suspicious'

A house fire in Narrandera is being treated as suspicious by police, after taking hours to extinguish and leading to the destruction of the home.
Around 1.20am on July 12, Fire and Rescue NSW were called to a grass fire on Adams Street, before the call was changed to a house fire.
When Fire and Rescue crews arrived, they found the home on Adams Street engulfed in fire - and while extinguishing the flames, the roof collapsed, adding to the destruction.
The fire took hours to put out, only being completely extinguished at around 7am.
The residence was found to have been unoccupied for the last two years, and while an exact cause of the fire hasn't been determined, the blaze is being treated as suspicious.
As inquiries into the fire continue, anyone with information is urged to get in touch with Griffith Police Station at 6969 4299 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. Anonymous reporting is available.
