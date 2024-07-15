Workplace swap: Collier and Miller's James Stockwell back from Brazil

Collier and Miller engineering worker James Stockwell has returned from honing his skills on the other side of the world.
Mr Stockwell, who is currently studying a Bachelor in Mechanical Engineering via distance, spent ten weeks in South America on an exchange program, working for agricultural engineering outfit Stara.
In his place, Stara engineer Anderson Signorelli spent 10 weeks in Griffith learning the know-how from the Collier and Miller team.
The advent highlights a unity between the Griffith and Brazilian companies, with further exchanges expected to take place in September.
Residing in the small far southern state of Nao-me-toque, Mr Stockwell said his time in Brazil was an eye-opening experience.
"It's a vast, unique country," he said.
"Where I stayed wasn't a tourist destination so it was amazing to see how the locals lived and worked.
"There's a lot of culture, food, wine and lifestyle.
"They are very inclusive and when they celebrate occasions they do it well."
At Stara he soaked up the company's way around manufacturing processes and technologies, spending time in various departments like welding, cutting, planning, assembly, machining, and software development.
Highlights included seeing how Stara produce machine components and observing how their parts flow from design creation through to product completion.
"The factory was similar to Collier and Miller but on a larger scale, with about 3000 workers in the main factory," he said.
"But there were also many similarities.
"A part of what I was doing was observing their workflow, like assembly and compilation."
Fortunately he was also able to see a good portion of the country which he says is as diverse as it is expansive.
"I was pleased to be able to tour for a couple of weeks which included visiting Rio and seeing some amazing waterfalls," he said.
"It's a huge country, to the point that north and south have very different dialects.
"Overall I loved it but, as when you travel anywhere, you appreciate being back home."
Meanwhile, he also had the chance to catch up with Mr Signorelli who had a terrific time in Griffith.
The mechanical technician found it an invaluable opportunity to learn new ways of doing things and enhance his English.
"He said he had a great experience in Australia and at Collier and Miller because he saw how all different departments function, whereas at Stara he is mainly in the one area," he said.
Collier and Miller's engineering manager Paul Giovinazzo said he himself saw first hand how Stara operates in 2017.
"It's a great sharing of ideas," Mr Giovinazzo said.
"When I got back I told our senior leadership team about it and we all went over a month later.
"Just to get a massive business like that mobilised is impressive," Mr Giovinazzo said.
"When they assemble something, not a nut or bolt is missing; things come together almost seamlessly.
"Having this exchange opportunity is fairly unique in our industry and we're looking forward to doing it again as it's a great opportunity for our workers to see another way of the job.
"It's a benefit of working here and we are always on the look-out for apprentices and workers."
